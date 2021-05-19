Here's What Helped Marketers Edge Founder Patrick Sargis Accomplish His Goals

"Business has always been my way to evolve in life", shares Patrick Sargis, a full-stack digital marketer-entrepreneur. He is known as one of the best conversion multipliers in the world. The entrepreneur works with some of the top businesses in the world to help them accomplish their goals; especially in terms of marketing and branding. For Patrick, owning a business and thriving in the same was his main mission. He worked non-stop to make it come true. Patrick was a college dropout, yet that never affected his bright mind full of dreams.

From starting as a freelance digital marketer to now owning a digital agency, Patrick Sargis has come a long way. In the year 2018, he launched the first offer that helped him earn more than $100,000 in sales in just 40 days. After that, the numbers boosted his confidence more, and Sargis kept generating more than $100,000 consistently each month for six months in a row. That's when he decided to start a digital marketing agency and named it 'Marketers Edge'. It was also his first step in the entrepreneurial world.

About how life changed ever since he started Marketers Edge, entrepreneur Patrick Sargis shares, "Since then, I've been able to generate multiple millions in sales for my clients. I have numerous testimonials from some of the best marketers in the world. I'm a $40,000 per year copywriting mastermind, and I am privileged to learn from the best in the world. We are now focusing on scaling our agency to $10,000,000 per year."

Presently, Patrick Sargis has clients from all around the world, and their businesses have revenues in 7, 8, and 9-figures. The digital marketer offers them conversion strategy, copywriting, and sales funnel creation services. If one isn't aware, digital marketing is quite a competitive field. It requires too much commitment and perseverance to attain the goals and help others do the same.

But Patrick had made up his mind that he wants to grow in this field, come what may. A lot of factors played a key role that helped him reach this level of success today.

Key factors that helped Patrick Sargis reach the level of success as a digital marketer

1. The money has always been secondary to the person I need to become in order to achieve my financial targets.

2. I've never been afraid to pay to learn from the best in the world.

3. I'm always aware that I'm not reaching my full potential, and that inspires me to set and achieve bigger goals.