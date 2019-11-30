Newly married couple singer Justin Bieber and Hailey Bladwin has a rather better way to celebrate the Thanksgiving day. What could be better than spending some great time amidst blue beaches of Miami? You got it right! The couple escaped to beautiful Miami away from the hustle bustle of life to mark the day of gratitude.

According to E! News the pair was spotted soaking up in the sun followed by a feast with their family and friends. Hailey was seen donning a striped tee-shirt paired with vintage inspired jeans while the pop singer sported a tee-shirt that read "Drop the album already." Keeping the looks casual Bieber chose a pair of comfortable Crocs.

Evening on the poolside

In the evening the duo was seen by a poolside and relaxing. The couple's latest trip comes just after Hailey ringed in her birthday at Los Angeles. On her 23rd birthday, Bieber took her out for a lunch date at Maliby hotspot Nobu.

"She seemed happy and was readjusting her makeup and making kissy lips over at Justin. They had a two-hour lunch and stayed to relax by the water for a while," a source revealed to the portal. The 'Baby' singer even took to social media to post a sweet birthday message for the wifey.

Happy birthday!

"Happy birthday babes! You make me want to be better every day! The way you live your life is so attractive..ps you turn me on in every way. next season BABIES," Bieber wrote. This post of the 'Sorry' crooner left the fans suspecting that the singer is planning to expand his family. The much in love couple exchanged the wedding vows for the second time in South Caroline on September 30 this year. The couple first tied the knot in New York in November 2018.

The 22-year model looked ethereal in a custom ivory white off-the-shoulder gown on her big day. The dress featured lace and pearl embellishment, a sweetheart neckline, long sleeves, corseting through the bodice and a mermaid skirt with a long train with 'TILL DEATH DO US APART' embroidered across the end.