Here's How Many Shiba Inu Coins Could Have Been Stolen in the Poly Network Hack

The crypto market experienced an unprecedented attack by hackers who stole $600 million by breaking into the Poly Network on Ethereum, Binance Chain and Polygon and transferred all the assets to new wallet addresses.

It is confirmed that hackers got away with USDC, WETH, WBTC and USDT and it also appears that hackers have made away with Shiba Inu (SHIB) coins.

Snapshots of the transfers are doing the rounds on social media and is appears that 259 billion Shiba Inu coins might have been stolen by the hackers post the Poly Network breach.

''It appears that 259 Billion $SHIB were stolen during the @PolyNetwork2 hack!,'' tweeted crypto and stock market analyst Del Crxpto.

The amounts that were transferred to new wallets have been blacklisted and Tether confirmed that have frozen $33 million from one of the hackers wallet address.

''The wallet is being blacklisted all over and he (hacker) will be unable to liquidate the digital assets. Also, he would face exposure upon liquidation,'' tweeted Del and continued. ''So he is trying to make a deal and threatening to burn. But essentially, its being blacklisted and already a dead wallet!''

Poly Network has been repeatedly tweeting to hackers and also sending emails urging them to return the stolen $600 million to their mentioned wallet address. ''Hope you will transfer assets to addresses below,'' and indicated ETH, BSC and Polygon wallet addresses.

''I am not familiar with all this technology crap but the way I am reading it that the poly team are desperate and do not know how to get their clients assets back unless they negotiate with the hackers .. JMHO,'' tweeted a user hinting that the Poly Network team has no idea what to do next apart from negotiating with the hackers to get the assets back.

Also, a top crypto influencer took to Twitter revealing he lost most of his savings due to the hack as the scammers made away with Bitcoin, Ethereum, and USDC savings.

Luckily, the crypto market has not been affected by the hack and is mostly trading in green. Shiba Inu at the time of publishing was trading at $0.00000781 and is up +2.76% in the days trade.