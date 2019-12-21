Indonesia contributes to improving the working methods of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). One of them is soft talk, an informal conversation where everyone can discuss any issue openly, the Directorate General of Multilateral Cooperation at Foreign Ministry Febrian Alphyanto Ruddyard told journalists as Okezone reported Monday (December 16).

"Soft talk is an informal meeting, without an agenda and meeting record to discuss issues openly," the diplomat said.

As one of the UNSC non-permanent members, Febrian invites fellow non-permanent UNSC members to deliver their opinion related to regional issues.

Indonesia officially serves as the UNSC non-permanent member starting from January 1, 2019, to December 31, 2020. Other countries are Poland, South Africa, Belgium, Germany, Kuwait, Peru, Equatorial Guinea, Dominican Republic, and Ivory Coast. The U.N. General Assembly elects ten non-permanent members for a two-year term.

Indonesia's positive contributions to the U.N

During its service at the UNSC non-permanent seat, Indonesia has fulfilled its campaign promise to be a true partner for world peace by prioritizing constructive approaches. Indonesia also acted as a liaison officer connecting the UNSC members (both permanent and non-permanent ones) to discuss sensitive issues.

Indonesia acted as co-penholders for two crucial issues; Palestine (with Kuwait) and Afghanistan (with Germany). During the U.N. General Assembly session last September, the UNSC approved a resolution on Afghanistan initiated by Germany and Indonesia. The resolution agrees to extend the service of the U.N. peacekeeping forces mission (UNAMA) for the next 12 months until September 17, 2020.

Indonesia ranked eighth of 128 countries in terms of peacekeeping contribution with 2,192 troops (121 of them are females) as the official data showed. The country aims to boost the quality and quantity of peacekeeping troops.

Indonesia actively uses soft power in diplomacy by introducing traditional dances, songs, and clothes.

What's next?

As Indonesia will continue its service in the UNSC next year, Jakarta will combine a hard approach and soft approach in terms of combating terrorism, Republika reported.

"When someone is included in the UNSC terrorist list, it seems there is no way out. While there is a humane impact of it, especially on his or her family," said Director of International Security and Arms Disarmament at Indonesia's Foreign Ministry Grata Indah Werdaningtyas as Republika quoted Monday (December 16).

Indonesia's Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi stressed the importance of joint action to promote tolerance and peace, given that no countries are free from racism, intolerance, and hatred.

"Therefore, a dialogue prioritizing tolerance and peace is urgently needed," said the former ambassador to the Netherlands during the adoption of the U.N. General Assembly in New York earlier this year