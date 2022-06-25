Here's How Hierarchy Media's Taylor Ping Created the Risen Group to Offer the Best Bali Property Investments

Bali is known for its stunning beaches, luxury resorts, and world-famous nightlife. It is a special place where Indonesian culture is above all else. Working in tandem with the locals here is fulfilling and is just part of the magical experience of living in Bali. It's no wonder that more people are looking to invest in Bali properties.

However, the Indonesian government has laid down strict regulations concerning investments in the country, and just like every other person, you need the best guidance and advice to get the most out of your investment. This is where The Risen Group comes in.

The Risen Group is a property agency and a subsidiary of Hierarchy Media that helps you find your dream home and make the perfect property investment in Bali's real estate. The Risen group offers everything from villa and land sales to villa management and yearly leasing of villas.

When it comes to real estate investments, Taylor Ping, the CEO of Hierarchy Media, knows this too well. That's why she has extended her PR and media agency to create The Risen Group, a group that partners with Bali brands, businesses, locals, venues, events, hotels, etc., to provide real estate investment and knowledge for people interested in expanding in Bali.

"Property investment, especially in international real estate, is serious business. You not only need to have a good understanding of the market you're investing in but also the process, regulations, and legalities. This is where The Risen Group comes in, to help facilitate your investment and guide you through the process." Taylor Ping says.

Making Bali Property Investments Easier

Bali properties are well-sought after because of the island's incredible natural beauty. When searching for properties and villas, you must check the listing photos, videos, and reviews to get an overall idea of the property.

Also, the notary and law services are important when you are ready to purchase the property. This includes document legalization and certification, property due diligence, and land zoning verification. Notary services can include notary consultation, purchase of leasehold property, power of attorney, legalizing inventory, watermark documents, and due diligence.

This can be a lot to juggle if you're unfamiliar with the area or the process. That is why The Risen Group makes Bali property investments easier by doing all the groundwork for you. With a team of experienced professionals, they will guide and assist you through every step of the way to ensure a smooth and successful transaction.

"We will help you gain the confidence and knowledge that you need to succeed in Bali's real estate industry. Whether you are just starting out or you have been around the block, we can help you learn and grow. We will show you how to think differently about real estate and help you control your destiny, " Taylor Ping says.

There are several facts about investing in Bali, Indonesia. First, foreigners are not permitted to own property in Indonesia. Whether it's land or a structure, every piece of property must be registered in the name of an Indonesian citizen. This means the government strictly regulates freehold.

"On the face value, foreign investors may think that it is impossible to have a freehold in Bali. However, there are actually a few ways to achieve this. Through a Hak Milik (right of ownership), Nominee Agreement, or a Company, it is possible for foreigners to own property in Bali," Taylor Ping explains.

The Risen Group has the experience and knowledge to help you navigate these complicated processes so that you can focus on what's important to you that is, finding the perfect Bali property for your needs.

"Our goal is to make the process of investing in Bali property as easy and seamless as possible for our clients. We want to take away the stress and hassle so that our clients can enjoy their investment," she says.

If you're interested in learning more about investing in Bali property or working with The Risen Group. Visit The Risen Group's website can also interact with the CEO, Taylor Ping, on social media like Facebook and Instagram.