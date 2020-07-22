Prashant Samtani is a well-known celebrity photographer. He is celebs' favorite and over the years, his work has reached far and his popularity in the industry has grown. But what if we tell you that Prashant's interest in clicking pics started as a hobby? Yes, that's true.

Samtani is a Mechanical Engineer. But his first love will always be photography. Hence, he decided to pursue his career in the same and that has worked amazingly well for him. It was at the age of 12-13 he picked up a camera for the first time. Since then, it is a strong and never-ending bond with photography. His interest in the creative field was greater than everything else. So he never gave up on his passion for clicking pics.

So what does photography mean to Prashant Samtani? He answers, "For me, photography is a way to express Realism in life." He also shared what made him think that entering this field will be better for him. "Photography has not been just a career for me, it's a hobby from childhood. A passion that I see in myself to understand a personality. Hence, I feel Photography comes straight from the heart which motivates me to continue my dream path."

Talking about Prashant Samtani's work, he has clicked with a lot of popular celebrities in India. The list includes with some of the famous celebrities Arjun Bijlani, Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan, Shehnaaz Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Ankita Lokhande, Shivin Narang, Vivian Dsena, Preetika Rao, Sahil Khan, Alka Yagnik, Mohena Kumari, Sharad Malhotra, Surbhi Chandna, Shakti Arora, Harsh Rajput, Rohan Mehra & many more. He has clicked some marvelous pics of all these stars making them look gorgeous and appealing.

So how does he manage to make the person/object in front of his camera stand out in the picture? Prashant Samtani answers, "When I see a personality whether it's male or female doesn't matter. What matters is I want to give them a realistic image of themselves just by adding a few enhancements with lighting and quality."

He uses the latest technology, most of which he has self-taught himself, with utmost ease to capture realistic pictures adding fashion sense. With his talent and photography skills, Prashant Samtani has time and again proved why he's the best in his business.