The cyberspace is going gaga over about Apple's upcoming affordable iPhone. And a new hands-on video ignites the anticipation even more about how the device might look like. The original video, published by Sparrow news claims to have a hands-on of the iPhone 9 aka SE 2.

The video, initially posted in TikTok social media, hints the upcoming iPhone would be a look-alike of the existing iPhone 8, with an identical design, display and camera placement. But the video also indicates a few differences which are not so usual with the current minuscule iPhone models. In the video, we have noticed the device has visible edges, unlike iPhone 8.

For the uninitiated, the iPhone 8 design comes with rounded edges to fit inside a bag or easily slip into a pocket. The device appeared in the video also has a mint green exterior which looks candid. But the colour is still quite unusual with the iPhone devices till now. However, there is a probability that Apple might come up with new colour options with the upcoming iPhone devices.

The iPhone 9 cases from Totalleecase, which are already up for pre-order, hints the device would come with rounded edges. An earlier leaked render by @OnLeaks also claims the iPhone 9 aka SE 2 would boast rounded edges around the corners.

Secondly, the aspect ratio of the display looks a little different from the iPhone 8. The iPhone 8 display measures at 4.8 inches vertically and 2.7 inches horizontally, while the iPhone SE display has a height of 3.4-inch and a width of 1.96 inches. The device appears in the video looks quite like the existing iPhone SE instead of the iPhone 8.

Rounding up all of these factors, we assume the video might not be showcasing the iPhone 9.

According to earlier leaks, the soon-to-be-released iPhone would boast a physical home button integrated with TouchID functionality. A few rumours also hint the affordable iPhone might incorporate the Touch ID sensor on the side buttons. Still, then Apple shouldn't feature a Home button in the device.

Moreover, the iPhone 9 would probably offer a 4.7-inch LCD display and run on A13 Bionic chipset coupled with 3 GB RAM. The device would also feature a 12 MP primary camera and a 5 MP selfie camera.