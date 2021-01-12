Following the new updated privacy policy of WhatsApp, the landed Facebook-owned messaging app has landed itself in deep soup. Users are growing more wary about their privacy on the app by the second. So, as a result, many users are replacing WhatsApp with its rival ones, where such apps don't share users' data with a parent app like Facebook.
Now, amongst all the apps that users are migrating over to, Signal has come out on top as one of WhatsApp's most popular alternatives. Many people have already declared that they are switching to Signal and deleting WhatsApp.
Now, if you are one of the many, who are thinking about making a switch too, here's everything you need to know about Signal to make an informed decision.
What Is Signal?
Signal is an app with end-to-end encryption, using which users can send messages and also make calls via the Internet. The app has group chat and group video calling features too.
Why Do People Think Signal Is Better Than WhatsApp?
Well, better or not is a debate for later. However, Signal is definitely more focused on user-privacy than WhatsApp, for sure. The main USP of the app is that it's open-source and its code is peer-reviewed, which means independent experts are able to solve Signal's security and privacy concerns often.
Who Created the App?
Signal was created by an American cryptographer named Moxie Marlinspike. However, the app as we see it now is developed by the Signal Foundation and Signal Messenger. The said foundation created in 2018. Fun fact: one of the former co-founders of WhatsApp, Brian Acton, had made funding of $50 million into Signal Foundation.
Signal Already Several Similar Features As WhatsApp
- Signal already includes the disappearing message feature, which had just recently made it to WhatsApp following months-long testing. Users can choose a specific set period, following which the app will delete the chats regularly. On the other hand, WhatsApp limits the timer to only seven days for the users.
- Another very significant feature that Signal includes is sending attachments in any and every format except for APKs. Add to that, Signal doesn't compress a photo sent via the app as heavily as the Facebook-owned messaging app. Also, just like all the messages, users' photos and other messages are entirely encrypted. One can also forward messages to individual users as well as groups in Signal.
- Just like WhatsApp, Signal also has a suitable and steadfast desktop application for Windows, MacOS and Linux. However, Signal's desktop application appeared much before that of WhatsApp. Add to that, Signal's desktop app is offline, which means one's phone doesn't need to be connected to the internet for its desktop version to run.
- Another important feature that Signal has is the feature of sending and receiving voice messages, just like users enjoy on WhatsApp.
- Signal also supports Biometric locking, another feature that Signal has had since long before it arrived on WhatsApp.