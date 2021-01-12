Following the new updated privacy policy of WhatsApp, the landed Facebook-owned messaging app has landed itself in deep soup. Users are growing more wary about their privacy on the app by the second. So, as a result, many users are replacing WhatsApp with its rival ones, where such apps don't share users' data with a parent app like Facebook.

Now, amongst all the apps that users are migrating over to, Signal has come out on top as one of WhatsApp's most popular alternatives. Many people have already declared that they are switching to Signal and deleting WhatsApp.

Now, if you are one of the many, who are thinking about making a switch too, here's everything you need to know about Signal to make an informed decision.

What Is Signal?

Signal is an app with end-to-end encryption, using which users can send messages and also make calls via the Internet. The app has group chat and group video calling features too.

Why Do People Think Signal Is Better Than WhatsApp?

Well, better or not is a debate for later. However, Signal is definitely more focused on user-privacy than WhatsApp, for sure. The main USP of the app is that it's open-source and its code is peer-reviewed, which means independent experts are able to solve Signal's security and privacy concerns often.

Who Created the App?

Signal was created by an American cryptographer named Moxie Marlinspike. However, the app as we see it now is developed by the Signal Foundation and Signal Messenger. The said foundation created in 2018. Fun fact: one of the former co-founders of WhatsApp, Brian Acton, had made funding of $50 million into Signal Foundation.

Signal Already Several Similar Features As WhatsApp