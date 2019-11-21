As we head towards the end of this year, here is time to honour some of the outstanding achievers in Korean dramas and thus Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS) is back with 2019 SBS Drama Awards. Like every year, the prestigious award ceremony is all set to held at 9 pm KST on December 31 at SBS Prism Tower in Seoul.

On November 20, SBS announced that the upcoming award ceremony will be hosted by Shin Dong Yup and Jang Nara for the third consecutive year. Min Eui Shik, the producing director of the award ceremony told Soompi: "Their hosting that is high quality and appealing will make this year's Drama Awards fun, so it is worth looking forward to." Meanwhile, SBS has not revealed any other details of the upcoming grand award ceremony.

2018 Award winners

In 2018, Jang Nara won a Top Excellence Award at the SBS Drama Awards for her performance in 'The Last Empress'. At present, the 38-year-old South Korean star is starring in the SBS drama titled 'VIP'.

Last years, SBS Drama Awards honoured Where Stars Land, starring Lee Je-hoon and Chae Soo-bin, as the Best Drama of the Year. Actor Lee Je-hoon was also appreciated for his remarkable acting and he was given the award for the Top Excellence Award in a a Monday to Tuesday Drama category.

Who'll win this year?

Apart from Lee Je-hoon, Song Yoon-ah, Yang Se-jong, Kim Jaewon, Shin Hye-sun, Kim So-yeon and several other actors were awarded at 2018 SBS Drama Awards ceremony. Kam Woo-sung and Kim Sun-ah were given the Best Couple Award of the Year.

Ahn Hyo-seop and Lee Yoo-young received the Best Actor and Best Actress award respectively for the year 2018. Park Si-eun was chosen for the Youth Acting Award of 2018. The award ceremony also saw some amazing performances by various artists, including Shin Hye-sun, Lee Je-hoon and Boys on the Ship.