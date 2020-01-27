After relishing the rumors and leaks all over the internet, Xiaomi sister brand Poco has officially teased about its F2 successor with a countdown clock. Slated to launch on February 4, X2, the upcoming Poco smartphone, is confirmed to pack a range of features that would put many flagships to shame. The company might be aiming to snatch the flagship killer tagline from OnePlus. The concept of a flagship killer was coined by Oppo and Vivo's sub-brand OnePlus while debuting in the market. The marketing concept did decently well for highlighting the price-to-specs it offered, which were way better than many flagships of its time.

Poco too debuted with a killer smartphone brimming with top-line specs and an edgy price. With its second device X2, Poco probably wants to do a OnePlus. Indications are they would probably do decently well in 2020.

Display technology

The teaser images posted on the Poco official website are stuffed with riddles hiding the eye-popping specifications of the upcoming phone. But the best among them is a microsite asking you to test your current smartphone display refresh rate. The name of the microsite hints it might have borrowed it from Poco X2's display technology. The technology called Smooth AF would help Poco X2 to offer 120Hz of screen refresh rate, which would be fantastic for a mid-budget smartphone. But we feel they might feature the 6.67-inch IPS LCD display instead of an OLED to cut down the price.

The Snapdragon 730G chipset along with liquid cooling technology is likely be hailed by millennial gamers who form a significant chunk of mobile users.

A dual-selfie camera setup featuring a 20 MP primary camera and a 2 MP depth measuring sensor is decent for a budget device.

Other rumors about the Poco X2 hint the smartphone would come with a quad-camera setup highlighting a 64 MP Sony IMX686 sensor. For offering a longer battery life, the smartphone might also come with a 4,500 mAh battery.

All these features are expected to come at a suggestive price of SGD 450, which is good enough to storm the market. Do you feel the same or otherwise about Poco X2? Share your comments below.