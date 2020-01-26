Samantha Sánchez Martínez, popularly known as Apolonia Lapiedra, has announced her retirement from the porn industry.

Apolonia Lapiedra, who is one of the highest-paid porn actresses, announced her retirement from porn in an interview with newspaper El Mundo.

The 27-year-old adult star told El Mundo that there were several factors that influenced her decision but that one of the main ones is 'burn out.'

"Many things have burned me," Apolonia Lapiedra said. She revealed that the physical toll on her health was too high, as currently, she is seeing a physical therapist for her knees and back.

Apolonia Lapiedra also revealed that owing to her fame, she often had "friction with actresses" who envied her.

But Apolonia revealed that "entering porn has been the best decision" of her life. "You can say, 90% of my experiences in the industry has been positive," she added.

Apolonia Lapiedra who has over a million followers on Instagram said that she will be focusing more on growing as an influencer on Instagram and Twitter.

She also wants to start "projects within conventional cinema with Ramiro [Lapiedra, her partner and representative] as director" and "also start as a director shoot a short film for saving the endangered Bonobo."

Lapiedra also revealed that she also has "fashion offers" and is "very happy" with her decision to leave the mainstream porn industry.

In recent years, several pornstars have bid goodbye to the adult industry.

Recently, fans of Lebanon-born adult film actress Mia Khalifa, who left the porn industry several years ago took to Twitter requesting her to return to the industry after the porn actress-turned-sports commentator posted a saucy picture from an old photoshoot, while also revealing that she "ate like a 14th-century monarch" after the shoot.

While it still remains to be seen, if Apolonia Lapiedra can pull off a Lisa Ann, who is one of the few pornstars in the world to have made a name for themselves in mainstream popular culture.