Fans witnessed an emotional side of BTS star Jimin during the BTS Map of the Soul ON:E online concert held on October 10. Jimin was seen shedding tears and though he tried to control his emotions in the beginning, he ended up crying, making his fans too emotional.

BTS performed at the Map of the Soul ON:E, a pay-per-view livestream concert that was witnessed by fans from more than 100 countries. The virtual concert gave joy to the ARMY [BTS fans] and also made them cry as Jimin tried to address fans at the end of the concert but ended up shedding tears himself.

Did COVID-19 or Absence of Fans Make Jimin Cry?

When Jimin stood on the stage, ready to speak to his fans, tears welled up his eyes as he said: "Since the encore, I couldn't really focus..." and turned his face away from the camera. BTS V came to his rescue and asked him not to cry. But understanding the situation, V too gave in and let Jimin pour his heart out. However, Jimin gathered himself and continued with his speech trying to control his tears.

"There were a lot of things I felt were unfair while preparing for the concert. When COVID-19 became widespread, I really wanted to perform live with the members. More than anything I wanted to hang out with you all and be happy. I don't know why we have to go through this," Jimin said and started crying. RM comforted Jimin by wrapped his hand around Jimin's shoulder.

Fans who were watching the speech live also burst into tears and started clapping together, making Jimin cry louder. At last, Jimin ended his speech by saying that he was happy to at least see his fans virtually. "Thank you so much for sending us all your hopes beyond the screen. I don't know if everything we prepared to show you has been delivered to you, but I hope it has been delivered to you. I'm grateful to ARMY for always supporting us," Jimin said before signing off.

My Respect For This Group Continues to Grow: John Cena

WWE star John Cena had earlier declared that he was a fanboy of BTS. The wrestler-actor has proved his loyalty to BTS again as he took to social media to congratulate the Bangtan Boys [Popularly known as BTS] on the first day of BTS' Map of the Soul ON:E concert.

"My respect for this group continues to grow. Always give back, always give credit, stay humble, work hard, listen, appreciate, and acknowledge those who help you. Cheers #BTS forever a class act #WeAreNotSevenWithYou," his tweet read.

Emotional with a massive response to the first virtual concert of Map of the Soul ON:E, the BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook are all set to perform at the second concert to be streamed through their KISWE site on Sunday, October 11 at 3AM EST.