Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner and singer Joe Jonas are expecting their first child. The couple got married in a Little White wedding chapel in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 1, 2019.

Joe and Sophie dated for over three years before getting married. Here is how the star couple fell in love with each other.

Both Joe and Sophie met at an event along with common friends in May 2016. The first time rumors started doing the rounds was in November 2016, when Joe was seen with his arm around Sophie at the MTV EMAs. In the same year, a photo of the couple attending a wedding together was posted by their mutual friend on Instagram.

In December 2016, another photo of Joe attending a lunch party with Sophie's family in north London was released. In January, Sophie and Joe get the consent of her family and she shared a photo of Joe smoking a cigarette on a boat in Miami.

In January 2017, when asked by a reporter about her relationship status, Sophie said: "I'm not saying anything... I'm very happy."

On Valentine's Day in 2017, Joe commented on Sophie's picture with a flame emoji. In March 2017 with flames on both the sides, the couple was seen holding hands for the first time in public at the airport in Paris. The couple attended the Met Gala event together in May 2017.

At last Sophie spoke about her relationship in an interview with Marie Claire on July 5, 2017. The couple is named Jophie by fans. In the interview, Sophie said: "I'm in a relationship, but it's a very private relationship."

In September 2017, Sophie and Joe adopted a husky and named it Porky Basquiat. The couple was seen taking a walk with the puppy in New York.

The couple got engaged on October 15, 2017. They go on dates, meet friends and spend time with each other's family.

The couple was seen all cozy during Joe's brother Nick Jonas' marriage to Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra on December 4, 2018.

Sophie and Joe were seen spending Christmas holidays together with their respective families in England.

In March 2019, Sophie played the lead role in the Jonas Brothers' comeback single Sucker. Nick's wife Priyanka too was seen along with another Jonas brother Kevin's wife, Danielle.

The couple tied the knot in a classic Las Vegas ceremony soon after they attended the Billboard awards on May 1, 2019.

Twenty-three-year-old Sophie and 30-year-old Joe are expecting their first child and the couple is reported to be excited to welcome a new member to their family.