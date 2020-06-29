A day after BIGBANG's G-Dragon was criticized by netizens for showing love for cats while allegedly neglecting his dogs, a video of ALIVE star Yoo Ahn In becoming a 'cat dad' has gone viral. However, netizens are loving the video.

Yoo Ahn In, who is basking in the success of his recently released survival thriller ALIVE, shared an interesting story about him becoming an accidental 'cat dad'. The actor took part in the show I Live Alone and let the audience know what kind of life he is living.

Inside his $5 million home, Yoo Ah In lives with his two Sphynx cats — Dobby and Jangby. In the video, it can be seen that even the cats are really fond of him. But while speaking about the felines, Yoo Ahn In said that he had never even touched a cat before these two cats happened to come home.

Cats Literally Stuck to The House

Explaining the situation, the actor said that one of his friends got these cats home. But when the friend was leaving, the cats did not want to go with him, instead, they stuck to the house. That is when Yoo Ah In thought of letting them stay. Thus, he became a cat dad without really planning to be one.

It took the actor some time to get used to the felines being at home because initially he was at a loss and did not know how to communicate with them and could not understand them. Thus, he started reading about cats and watching cat videos to understand what they wanted.

Learning Cat Language

Currently, he said that he has found some ways to communicate with them by creating his own language. However, he is scared that his ways of doing things for the cats might not be what they want.

In the video, it can also be seen that Yoo Ah In is working towards becoming a cat dad and honing his skills gradually. When he tries to give them a bath in their special cypress bathtub, the otherwise loving cats can be seen trying to escape.

However, Yoo Ah In has allotted a room to Dobby and Jangby where they rest after their daily routine of playing, eating and playing again. The actor calls the cats his family and is happy they are home.