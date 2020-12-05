The winners of the Melon Music Awards 2020 [MMA 2020] have been announced. BTS has won seven awards altogether, creating history. MMA 2020 is one of the prestigious awards in South Korea that chooses winners based on digital sales of the music and public votes.

The winners have been chosen by combining online fan votes, digital sales, and scores given by judges. Winners of the main categories are decided by 20 percent online voting, 60 percent digital sales, and 20 percent scores by judges.

Awards based on genre are decided by 30 percent online voting, 40 percent digital sales, and 30 percent scores by judges. Popularity awards are decided by 60 percent online voting and 40 percent digital sales. The special awards are completely decided by the judges.

Here is the complete list of winners:

Best Artist of the Year (Daesang) - BTS

Best Album of the Year (Daesang) - BTS [Map of the Soul: 7]

Best Song of the Year (Daesang) BTS [Dynamite]

Best New Artist Award (Male) - CRAVITY

Best New Artist Award (Female) - Weeekly

Hot Trend Award - Men6

Netizen's Choice - BTS

Songwriter Award - Young Tak

Best Performance - MONSTA X

Best Dance Award (Male) - BTS [Dynamite]

Best Dance Award (Female) - BLACKPINK [How You Like That]

Best Trot - Lim Young Woong

Best Pop - Sam Smith [To Die For]

Best Performance Director - Son Sung Deuk

K Original Contents - The Boyz

Top 10 Awards

Baek Ye Rin

EXO's Baekhyun

BLACKPINK

BTS

Lim Young Woong

IU

IZ*ONE

Kim Ho Joong

Oh My Girl

Block B's Zico

Winners from Day 1, 2 and 3

Best Ballad - DAVICHI [Dear]

Best Rap/Hip Hop - DAMOIM [Yumdda, The Quiett, Deepflow, Simon D's IMMADO]

Best R&B/Soul - Baek Ye Rin [Square]

Best Indie - Bolbbalgan4 [Leo" feat. EXO's Baekhyun]

Best OST - Jo Jung Suk [Aloha]

Best Rock - IU [Eight feat. BTS' SUGA]