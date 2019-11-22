The feud between the royals seems to be making headlines lately. However, what is the underlying reason behind the tension between the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex? Though the two Duchesses make it seem like it's all well between them, this isn't the reality. You will be surprised to even know when it all even began!

During the initial days of the "Suits" alum dating Prince Harry, the Duchess of Cambridge and Duchess Meghan had everything going well between them. An insider who spoke to Us Weekly suggested that the meeting "went well." The insider also explained that Kate was happy with the birthday present Meghan had got her.

Sparks of trouble during the royal wedding

Prince Harry and Meghan got married in May 2018 at Windsor Castle. During this time, Meghan had a tiff with Kate and this upset the Duchess of Cambridge. Reason? There was a problem with the dress fitting of Princess Charlotte.

Girls day out after the rift

As per an article on Us Weekly, Meghan and Kate together made their solo appearance at Wimbledon on July 14th, 2018. They were seen supporting Serena Williams, who is one of Meghan's very close friends, and they even seemed to have a nice time with each other.

Signs of a strained relationship

It was rumoured that relationships became tense after Harry and Meghan decided to move away to a bigger home in Windsor, England. While commenting on this situation and insider said that the "feud is being played up."

The insider also added: "They are two women under serious amounts of pressure, stress and under a huge spotlight that no one can relate to – they will always have a bond that no one can break."

Christmas 2019

William and Harry's rift is one of the reasons why Duchess Meghan, Archie and the Prince will be celebrating Christmas away from the royal family. The insider said: "As it's Archie's first Christmas, they want it to be super special. It'll be just Doria and the three of them."