Former US ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley has come up with a book "With All Due Respect", set to be published on Tuesday. In the book, the former South Carolina governor has leveled allegations against two former senior White House staff members who asked her to join them in opposing the President's policies, in order to "save the country".

In an earlier copy accessed by Washington Post, Haley alleges that the former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and former chief of staff John Kelly confided in her that "when they resisted the President, they weren't being insubordinate, they were trying to save the country". She says that she was "shocked" at the request made at a closed-door meeting. She thought that the two were just trying to put their own imprints on his policies.

She further writes, "It was their decisions, not the president's, that were in the best interests of America, they said. The president didn't know what he was doing...Tillerson went on to tell me the reason he resisted the president's decisions was because, if he didn't, people would die".

Though Tillerson was unavailable for a comment, Kelly told CBS, "If by 'resistance' and 'stalling', she means putting a staff process in place, to make sure he [the President] knew all pros and cons of what policy decision he might be contemplating, so he could make an informed decision, then guilty as charged". Trump fired Tillerson in March, 2018, who later called the President "undisciplined" and "dumb as rock". John Kelly resigned in December, 2018.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump took to Twitter to say "Good luck Nikki!"

Nikki Haley, a former Trump critic turned loyalist, in an interview with CBS, said "Instead of saying that to me, they should've been saying that to the President, not asking me to join their sideplan". She described undermining the president as a very "dangerous" thing, that goes against the constitution, the american people and is "offensive".

When asked whether she thinks that the President would be impeached, she said, "No, on what? You're going to impeach a president for a favour that didn't happen". She went on to compare impeachment of a public official with a "death penalty." Nikki Haley has served as the governor of South Carolina, before serving as the US ambassador to the UN, from January 2017 to December 2018.