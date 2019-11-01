Netflix has finally dropped a full-length trailer for Henry Cavill starrer The Witcher. The released trailer offers us an insight into the magical world and how Geralt of Rivia has to fight his own demons to survive in this ever-changing world of monsters and politics.

The Witcher TV series is adapting parts from the first Witcher short story collection, The Last Wish, and the opening scene of the trailer offers a shot of the Striga's lair from the story The Witcher. We then see Geralt taking a sword from the ground, this could be the sword from the story Something More in Sword of Destiny.

"I have heard tales of your kind, Witcher," a female character says in the voice-over as we see some old buildings and Witcher fighting off the army single-handedly. "You're a mutant, created by magic, roaming the continent, hunting monsters for a price." We are then shown Monsters, the Aard sign in the follow-up shots.

The rest of the trailer takes us to the world of wizardry and magic. In addition to this, there are several references to the previously published stories.

Before developing into a TV series, there were reports that Netflix wanted to make a standalone The Witcher movie but, Kelly Luegenbiehl — VP of International Originals, persuaded the producers and told them that it is not possible to take eight novels and convert them into one single feature-length movie. Back in 2017, it was then announced that Netflix will start the production of The Witcher and the story will be based out of the books penned by Andrzej Sapkowski's best-selling novels.

Netflix's The Witcher will feature Henry Cavill playing the role of Geralt of Rivia. He will be joined by Freya Allan as Princess Ciri, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer of Vengerberg, Jodhi May as Queen Calanthe, Björn Hlynur Haraldsson as King Eist Tuirseach, and MyAnna Buring as Tissaia de Vries among others.

The Witcher's official premises follows the story of Geralt of Rivia, a monster hunter, who struggles to find a place for himself in this ever-changing political driven world. His life changes completely when he has to come face-to-face with a more powerful sorceress, a young princess who has deep-buried secrets of her own. The trio has to learn to travel the increasingly terrifying world together. Created by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, Netflix's The Witcher TV series will stream on December 20, 2019.