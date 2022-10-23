Helping people improve their retirement and getting them nearer to a life of their choice, enter Marvin Mitchell.

The kind of massive momentum and the insane level of growth and success a few industries have gained over the years can be attributed to a variety of factors. Some say it is the adoption of the latest tech trends and tech advancements, while some others say it is because of the relentless drive and passion of a few high-performing entrepreneurs. Experts across industries are of the opinion that a combination of both has led most industries to exponential levels of growth and success. To do that in the financial realm has proved to be quite taxing and challenging, but still, professionals like Marvin Mitchell have made all of that look effortless.

Marvin Mitchell is the one who, in the last few years, has made much buzz around his work to help people improve their retirements and get them nearer a life of their choice through his one-of-a-kind company Compass Retirement Solutions LLC, headquartered in Creve Coeur, Missouri with an office in Atlanta, Georgia. The CEO and President is a 15-year Hall of Fame financial advisor and executive who figured out how to create massive wealth without relying on the banks. He discovered and mastered how to use a life insurance policy as a wealth creation fund that could double or even triple the money and help obtain millions for himself and others.

His company Compass Retirement Solutions LLC, today is one of the fastest-growing financial firms in the country and also one of the minority-owned firms of this size. The team passionately helps people minimize their risk by managing their retirement assets in a safe way without sacrificing growth. This helps in helping them make their income last. Not just that, Marvin Mitchell also has a mentorship to help younger executives and business owners become the bank by leveraging life insurance and building passive investments. This led him to create several millionaires and also hundreds of six figure earners throughout his career so far.

Through Compass Retirement Solutions LLC, Marvin Mitchell has not just created millionaires but also has a scholarship foundation. He is already in the process of starting a school with the genuine intent to change the school system for the better by teaching students everything about the business, financial literacy, and community service.

