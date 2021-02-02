A dietitian and a diabetes educator by profession, Garima Goyal is a well-qualified professional who has been in fame for a long time now. Therapeutic diet practices and fitness diet practices fall underGarima Goyal's skills that define her talent and her charisma. Like no other professional, Garima Goyal is known for her expertise in treating diabetes through diet control practices and related treatment. She has been in this field for a long time and has developed vast experience in the same. Her hard work and persistence have never failed to help her succeed and this is the reason why she remains unbeatable even today. Gaining popularity among her contemporaries and growing at a rapid pace, Garima Goyal has inspired many young professionals from her undying enthusiasm for her profession. She knows it all! From managing chronic illnesses like diabetes, cirrhosis, hepatitis, or even kidney-related illnesses to fitness diet plans for those wishing to become healthier and better, she has a vast collection of knowledge that empowers her to implement her skills for the right purpose. A humble personality,Garima Goyal has always maintained a respectful attitude towards her clients. Therefore, it is her strength and determination that has led her towards the apex of success.

An expert in formulating diet plans aimed at combatting diabetes and helping patients to recover from it, she has been a source of help and aide for all her clients who were diagnosed with diabetes. From planning diets for a pre diabetic to for the one on insulin pump, she does it all. Maintaining sugar levels and cutting on carbohydrates is not the sole objective of such a diet and this has been aced by Garima Goyal as she continues to help people who have diabetes. A rigrous counselling, monitoring and guidance is required to teach people how to live with diabetics. "It breaks my heart, when I see a 3 year old chid coming to me, with type 1 diabetes, and it becomes the purpose of my life to help that kid to live with it like a normal child", says Garima.

A very common disease among people from all around the world, diabetes has become widespread. However, to control the disease and prevent it from further harming the body, one must take a balanced diet that is enriched with nutrition and is simultaneously appropriate for the disease as well. DietitianGarima Goyal has expertise in this realm and has been helping people with diabetes diet plans and offering therapeutic diet plans to all. By attaining degrees from PAU Ludhiana, Monash University, Australia, and trainings from hospitals like DMCH, CMC Ludiana, Medanta, the Medicity Gurgaon she has eventually become one of the highest qualified professionals with an unending variety of skills and knowledge.

Moreover, her vast experience has helped her to acquire wisdom in solving cases and creating diet plans for various disease types and variants. Combatting the after-effects of diabetes is not a child's play. She believes that food has a major role to play in helping an individual to tackle diabetes. Hence, she tries to do her best and formulate detailed diet charts that aim to cover all aspects of food and still assist the body to recover. It is her unstoppable passion to eliminate the rise of food-related problems among people who suffer from chronic diseases that she is involved in such extensive research work. Always trying to learn something new, she never misses any updates. Lastly, she is one shining star who is helping many people days in and days out!