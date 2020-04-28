A television series is being developed based on the classic horror film franchise "Hellraiser". HBO is developing the potential TV series with David Gordon Green set to direct the pilot and several more initial episodes, reports deadline.com.

Pinhead to appear on the screen

This is the first time that Pinhead, the iconic pincushion-domed villain, will appear on the small screen. The franchise is about Pinhead who leads a group of evil beings from hell known as Cenobites.

The series will be written by Mark Verheiden and Michael Dougherty. They will also serve as executive producers alongside Farah Films' Dan Farah, Vertigo Entertainment's Roy Lee, along with Lawrence Kuppin and David Salzman and Panacea Entertainment's Eric Gardner.

First appeared in 1987

The first "Hellraiser" film, written and directed by Clive Barker and based on his novella "The Hellbound Heart", released in 1987. The antagonist has remained a pop culture icon for 35 years and 10 films. With the series, the idea is to create an elevated continuation and expansion of the well-established "Hellraiser" mythology.