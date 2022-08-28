Hellmuth Kolb: Florida's Registered Sex Offender Offers Mother $100,000 To Buy Her 8-Year-Old Daughter; Arrested

An old man from Florida was arrested for offering a mother $100,000 for her daughter. The registered sex offender made the offer at a supermarket to buy her eight year old daughter.

The 85-year-old Hellmuth Kolb was arrested on Tuesday over the incident. He asked girl's mother Lauren Benning about daughter's age. Kolb and Benning both were shopping at a Winn Dixie grocery store in Port Orange, Florida at the time of the incident.

Kolb, originally from Austria, then shouted after the woman and asked her to 'make a deal' with him, and laughed at bystanders who asked why he would make comments like that, according to Daily Mail US.

When police were called about the man, they found him sitting on a bench outside of the store. "We all like kids," said the old man when officials asked him about the store incident.

Police were familiar with Kolb as he did similar acts in 2018. He offered $200,000 to a mother for her 10-year-old daughter at a shopping store. He had initially offered $100,000 and later upped his offer to $200,000.

