An Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter, which was carrying India's Chief of Defense Staff General Bipin Rawat, crashed in Coonoor, in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, on Wednesday. According to sources close to the IAF, the incident claimed four lives.

The Indian officials rescued three people immediately after the crash, as a search operation is going on for the others. The helicopter was flying with 14 people, including General Rawat's wife, a defense assistant, security commandos and an IAF pilot. The three, who have been rescued, received serious injuries, and have been admitted to a hospital at Wellington Cantonment in Nilgiris District. General Rawat was en route to Wellington in Coonoor from the Sulur IA Base near Coimbatore. On Wednesday morning, he left Delhi for the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu.

The IAF has released a video on Twitter, showing locals joining the rescue operation as massive flames engulfed the area. Several teams are at the site carrying out search and rescue operations. The IAF also launched an inquiry to find the cause of the accident. "An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on board, met with an accident today near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu. An Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident," tweeted the IAF. Meanwhile, top IAF officers briefed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on the incident.

(More details awaited.)