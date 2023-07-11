International Business Times, Singapore Edition
News

Helicopter With 6 People On Board Goes Missing in Nepal

A helicopter with six people onboard went missing on Tuesday in Nepal, officials said.

The helicopter was flying to Kathmandu from Solukhumbu district, where Mount Everest is located.

Helicopter Missing
Twitter

Raju Neupane, manager at Manang Air, said the people in the helicopter comprised the pilot and five passengers, all foreign nationals.

The helicopter went off the radar at 10.12 a.m. on Tuesday morning, according to civil aviation authorities.

The helicopter was originally heading to Lukla near the Mount Everest base camp but could not land due to bad weather.

A helicopter arrives at a trekkers camp to evacuate Israeli solders after a mission to rescue climbers affected by last week's earthquake from the Himalaya mountains near Dhunche, Nepal, May 3, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Picture for representation Reuters

Then the helicopter landed in Surke, Solukhumbu, following which it was headed to Kathmandu.

A team has been mobilised for a search and rescue operation, said Neupane.

READ MORE