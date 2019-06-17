Heidi Klum put out a scintillating video of herself brushing her teeth topless. And we have to say she looks gorgeous. The model took to Instagram to share a video of herself in the bathroom brushing her teeth while topless. Heidi sure made the act of brushing one's teeth look so good.

The model's accompanying caption for the post read, in German, "GUTE NACHT IHR LIEBEN ❤️ #heidiklumintimates." In English, her words meant "Goodnight, love you," and of course, the hashtag was already in English. The supermodel was showing off her Heidi Klum Intimates collection of underwear. However, apparently The underwear Heidi wore in her video is not on her website.

Heidi Klum is 46 years old, but she can still give the young models out there a run for their money. In fact, her fiancé Tom Kaulitz is 29 years old and they make an adorable couple. The former Victoria's Secret Angel has been spending quite a lot of time with him as he's been playing gigs with his band Tokio Hotel.

Reportedly Heidi and Tom met on the set of Germany's Next Top Model in March 2018 and the musician popped the question just months later on December 24. Speaking to Closer magazine, she also revealed that her children 'can't wait for the wedding....The kids adore Tom. They can't wait for the wedding! They'll be very involved in it all.' Klum gushed.

Heidi Klum has branched out from being a model to a reality TV show host and now a businesswoman too. We have to say, you go girl. You can check out the video here: