'Queen of Halloween' Heidi Klum's costume will scare to hell

Seems like model Heidi Klum has taken Halloween very seriously. The 46-year-old model who never fails to amuse her fans with her Halloween looks has managed to take away her fans' breath with this year's dreadful look too. Arriving at her 20th Annual Halloween Bash in New York City she took the party by storm with her gruesome humanoid alien costume.

Prior to her appearance at the party, Klum was documenting the entire dressing procedure on social media for at least 13 hours. On Thursday morning while getting dressed up for the Halloween party, the supermodel sat in front of a glass window in an Amazon store in New York City. On Instagram, she announced her location and invited her fans and followers to visit the store when she was getting dressed. The transition from a normal human being to the gory character was witnessed by the people through the transparent glass window of the store.

Klum and husband Tom Kaulitz made a grand entry to the star-studded truck with glass walls adorned with biohazard symbols. The supermodel fully embraced her frightening and gory character as she hissed at reporters and photographers on the red carpet, reports Eonline.

While Heidi Klum just rocked in her costume of a humanoid, her husband Kaulitz, was dressed as a blood-stained astronaut who seemed to have discovered her.

The first hint of her costume started with a video where Klum is seen slipping into a bodysuit with the help of her dressers. Prior to this post, she constantly kept on posting various pictures of her transformation.

Since last 20 years the supermodel throws the starry affair on this spooky holiday and her costumes are getting crazier everyday she has managed to garner the title, 'Queen of Halloween". Over the years she has dressed up as Fiona from Shrek, Teen Wolf, Jessica Rabbit, an old woman, an ape. In a post she shared on Instagram with American musician, Questlove showcases a few of her past years' Halloween costumes.