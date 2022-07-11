Hedge Trust plans to revolutionize OTC platforms through their services

For many institutions and corporations, OTC markets have become the norm for the rapid trading of large sums of crypto. Large volumes often require buyers and sellers to come together through a trusted intermediary, which can be tedious. This lack of liquidity means that large corporations and governments may find themselves with large amounts of crypto that they need to offload- becoming more common as larger organizations move into cryptocurrency. Many threats, including scamming and long hold times, exist, putting these organizations at significant risk. To increase liquidity, companies have begun to utilize OTC trading management companies like HedgeTrust, which provides a safe and efficient way to conduct trades.

HedgeTrust provides services ranging from OTC management and trading to escrow services, which allow large sums of crypto to be moved more efficiently. By acting as a trusted partner that can handle the large sums of crypto being traded, HedgeTrust helps avoid the risky task of dealing directly with other organizations. They provide management services that eliminate market slippage, often adding to significant losses. With an emphasis on security, they ensure that their client's funds are safe and that any necessary safeguards are in place.

One of their missions is to provide excellent customer service at all times. They currently have representatives available 24/7, where they can be reached by phone or email. Clients have several ways to work with HedgeTrust, from 1 to 1 meeting to complete management. Their management services allow them to provide clients with all the information they need and guide them through difficult decisions.

While working on its model in the USA, HedgeTrust is also planning on introducing its services to Asia-Pacific. As they expand the team size and add representatives in other regions, they aim to provide services accessible to everyone. As a member of the industry, they look to foster a greater understanding of this new region. They believe that people should be able to trade cryptocurrencies quickly and confidently and are dedicated to building industry with a safe, reliable system for anyone to follow. They strive for transparency and 100% adherence to the rules in order to create the safest environment possible so that everyone can have peace of mind.

HedgeTrust plans to revolutionize the crypto trading industry by providing access to a secure and efficient environment. Their top priority is to provide their clients with the highest level of service, which means taking every precaution possible. Doing so provides their clients with an efficient and safe way to trade crypto.