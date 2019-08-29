Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) stated in a social media post that the Tuas Checkpoint is experiencing a heavy traffic flow on Thursday due to slow down in immigration clearance process.

The traffic jam has also affected the Woodlands Checkpoint, which are facing traffic issues due to heavy backflow of vehicles from Malaysia.

The ICA mentioned in a post on the Facebook at 7.45 am on Thursday morning that delays are expected for both departures and arrivals at Tuas Checkpoint. It said the traffic jam was caused by "intermittent slowness of our immigration clearance system."

ICA also advised people to check the One Motoring website before starting the journey towards Tuas.

"Heavy departure traffic at Woodlands Checkpoint due to backflow of traffic from Malaysia. Delays are expected. Please check One Motoring website before embarking on your journey," the post mentioned.

In addition, the authority said that they regret the inconvenience caused to the travellers and seek their understanding and patience.

"Please refer to ICA Facebook page for more official updates," the post added.

Meanwhile, people who got stuck in the heavy traffic also shared pictures on social media.