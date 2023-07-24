Heartbeat Episode 10: How to Watch, Airdate, Spoilers, and More

Heartbeat episode 10 will air on KBS Tuesday (July 25) at 9.45 pm KST. The chapter will focus on Seon Woo Hyeol and Joo In Hae as they work together. The duo might get closer to each other as they spend time together in the guesthouse. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or the official website of the broadcasting network.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, French, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Jamaica, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the fantasy romance drama with subtitles on Amazon Prime Video.

The mini-series revolves around the life of a half-human and half-vampire named Seon Woo Hyul, portrayed by 2PM member Taecyeon. He desperately wants to be a human. Unfortunately, he misses his chance a day before completing the task because of a cold-blooded woman named Joo In Hae, played by Won Ji Ah. They move in together and get closer to one another.

Here is everything about Heartbeat episode 10, like airdate, spoilers, and streaming details.

Airdate and Streaming Details

Heartbeat episode 10 will air on KBS Tuesday at 9.45 pm KST. People in Korea can watch it on TV, and International fans can enjoy the show on Amazon Prime.

Here are the International Air Timings of Heartbeat Episode 10:

Australia - 10.45 pm

Japan - 9.45 pm

The Philippines - 8.45 pm

Malaysia - 8.45 pm

Indonesia - 7.45 pm

Thailand - 7.45 pm

India - 6.15 pm

Europe - 2.45 pm

Britain - 1.15 pm

New Zealand - 12.15 am

The US - 6.30 am

Mexico - 8.45 am

Brazil - 9.45 am

Spoilers

Heartbeat Episode 10 will continue to follow Seon Woo Hyeol and Joo In Hae as they spend time together in the guesthouse. Watch the drama on Tuesday to find out what lies ahead for the onscreen couple. The mini-series will gradually take the viewers through a complicated fantasy romance between a half-human, half-vampire and a cold-blooded woman.

"As is fitting for a romance drama, it'll be fun to watch Woo Hyul and Do Shik compete for the same woman, but Do Shik's obsession with Woo Hyul is also an interesting point to keep an eye on. Please look forward to finding out if Do Shik will be able to win the hearts of both Woo Hyul and In Hae," actor Park Kang Hyun, who portrays Shin Do Shik in the mini-series, shared.