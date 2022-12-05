HeartAttack Refuels Conspiracy Theories Related to Covid Vaccine; Videos of People Dying Suddenly Post Heart Attack Go Viral

Twitter was abuzz with conspiracy theories related to the Covid-19 vaccines as netizens shared videos of people suffering sudden heart attacks across the world. #HeartAttack was one of the top trending topics on Twitter globally.

Death Rates Due to Heart Diseases Increased Post Covid

Recently, an epidemiologist at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) claimed that post Covid the US has seen an increase in the death rates due to heart disease, particularly among younger adults.

Rebecca C. Woodruff, an epidemiologist at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and lead author of the study, which was presented at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2022, claimed that the data found that heart disease death rates increased across adults in all age groups, sex, race and ethnicity groups, particularly among younger adults and non-Hispanic Black adults.

"The increases in death rates from heart disease in 2020 represented about 5 years of lost progress among adults nationwide and about 10 years of lost progress among younger adults and non-Hispanic Black adults," said Woodruff.

The Covid-19 pandemic disrupted many aspects of daily life, including access to preventive health care, which may have led to delays in detecting and treating heart disease. "We expected to see an increase in heart disease death rates among adults, however the magnitude of the increase was striking," Woodruff added.

#HeartAttack Trends on Twitter

Several users posted disturbing videos of young people suddenly collapsing and dying after suffering a heart attack on Twitter.

Many even questioned the link between the Covid vaccine and increased cases of heart attacks.

"Post covid #heartattack became the most common cause of death among the youth especially below 25 years of age. It's a big concern that the govt should initiate the research on this to search out the actual reason," tweeted a user.

"All of sudden? Main cause for heart attack was high cholesterol. But even gym going persons, sports & athletics are falling all of sudden. And by the way heart attacks post vaccines has been increased by 7 times," tweeted another.

"What Is This... I Am Listening Some Reports Says That..... People Who Took Vaccine Are Dies By Heart Attack...! What The Hell is This .....!" expressed a user.