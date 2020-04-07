Why does one design a superyacht? To be the best looking yacht than can leave one's gaze enraptured of course. However, what if one designs a vessel to do the exact opposite?

Well, that is what yacht designer Anna Borla has managed to accomplish. The Rossinavi Design Challenge contestant has designed a 50-meter watercraft, HIDE, which blends into its background. While it is still far from being a reality, the idea could see an exciting outcome once the coronavirus storm subsides.

Keeping the focus away from the vessel

The vessel is marked by the large reflective glass panels that have been woven into its design. The idea being that yacht mirrors any natural setting that it finds itself in; from dark waters to the vibrant blue on a bright sunny day. Of course, there is also the added advantage of the privacy that the one-way glass panels offer its guests.

"HIDE wants to blend in with the environment around her," said Borla, according to CNN Travel, as she explained that the concept of the vessel was to put the spotlight on the scenery that it encounters rather than the yacht itself.

Not short of luxuries

While HIDE wishes to give the scenic views its sails through all the attention, the vessel itself is a sight to behold. The sleekly designed superyacht can lodge up to eight people. Its massive bow makes way for an amply spacious top deck that houses sunloungers, a removable canopy, and most importantly, a pool!

Situated on the top deck, the main cabin comprises of a studio, a dressing room, a two-balcony bedroom with an attached bathroom. If that was not enough, HIDE also boasts of a gym and spa area, that can be accessed from the top deck through an electric 'hatch'. It also has two VIP cabins, two guest cabins, and a beach area.

Aiming for sustainability

Borla, also a finalist in BOAT's 2020 Young Designer of the Year awards,said, "She [HIDE] is a perfect combination of luxury, relax and performance, with an eye on sustainability." Looking at the plans that the designer has for the vessel, sustainability and comfort could very well go hand-in-hand.

Making use of the flat structure of watercraft, Borla intends to incorporate photovoltaic solar panels to the wheelhouse's roof in order to enable a hybrid propulsion system. Taking into account the space required to cache lithium batteries, she has chosen to embellish the vessel with furniture made out of recycled textiles.

A reality? Not just yet

Borla designed the yacht for the contest, much before the pandemic took hold across the world. However, Italian designers Mirko Opran and Gianluca Bina went on to win the competition for their Model Maker Group design. Therefore, the chances of HIDE actually materializing may still be a long way from reality. Nevertheless, there has been no shortage in the attention that Borla has been receiving since the competition.

She is optimistic about the ship's chances and that a shipyard will certainly embrace the project. In such an event, the construction of the vessel will take approximately two years to complete. With the ongoing pandemic, however, it may be a while before the superyacht sails into the horizon.