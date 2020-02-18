The WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is currently not held in solitary confinement and his health is slowly improving, spokesman and his colleague Kristinn Hrafnsson informed reporters on Tuesday.

Assange's condition is getting better

The Australian editor and activist who found the WikiLeaks in 2006, is in prison in London and is fighting an extradition request from the United States. The 48-year-old activist faces 18 counts including conspiring to hack the government computers and also a violation of espionage law in the US. Assange could also spend decades in prison if he gets convicted.

Hrafnsson was speaking at a news conference in support of Assange ahead of a court hearing on the extradition request that starts next week. His supporters had expressed concern about how he was being treated in prison and about the impact on his health.

