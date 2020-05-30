The health ministry of Singapore stated on Saturday that it has confirmed 506 new cases of the coronavirus or COVID-19 taking the total number of cases to 34,366. The vast majority of the new infected people are those who are migrant workers and living in dormitories, the ministry mentioned in a statement.

The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times claiming the lives of more than 365,000 people globally and infected over 5.9 million people worldwide. The outbreak has spread to more than 170 countries.

Coronavirus Global Crisis

The virus which probably originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan located in Hubei province is currently spreading like wildfire. The US is the worst affected country due to the novel virus followed by Russia and the UK.

The deadly virus outbreak has forced most of the countries to impose lockdowns for containing the spread of COVID-19. As the nations are slowly trying to roll back their economies and get back on track it will be tough for them amid the coronavirus crisis.

(With agency inputs)