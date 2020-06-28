The health ministry of Mexico confirmed 4,410 new coronavirus or COVID-19 cases on Saturday and an additional 602 deaths taking the total number of cases in the nation to 212,802 cases and fatalities to 26,381.

The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases. The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times infecting more than 10 million people globally.

COVID-19 in Mexico

The virus that probably originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan located in the Hubei province has claimed the lives of more than 499,000 people worldwide. The virus is currently spreading like wildfire.

The most affected nation due to the deadly outbreak is the US followed by Brazil and Russia. Scientists around the world are working to find a cure for the virus as the countries had imposed lockdowns to contain the spread of the virus.

(With agency inputs)