Lauren Alexis shared a new photo on her Instagram feed last week, rocking a light brown tube top coupled with a pair of white shorts and some pale pink trainers for a casual look.

The Instagram model can be seen posing in the middle of a field, highlighted by the soft sunlight, just short of golden hour. She is shown crouching down with her left leg positioned out to the side, drawing attention to her subtly toned body and making for a striking pose.

Her brunette locks are flowing behind her back in the faint wind as she is pictured brushing a hand through it. The influencer gazes off to the left with a soft pout on her face.

Lauren wrote that the snap was a "huge throwback to when it was sunny" and wished that everyone will "be able to enjoy some of our summer this year" after quarantine. She also took to the caption encouraging her loving followers to "stay home" during lockdown; advice which she seems to be taking seriously as she is assumed to be social distancing in London, United Kingdom where the pic is geotagged.

The hot snap has been liked over 80,000 times and has caught the attention of many followers who left countless adoring comments.

One fan asked, "What are your goals after lockdown?", to which Lauren jokingly replied, "sesh".

"You're so beautiful", declared a commenter, who was backed up by a number of the model's other followers, including one who wrote, "Omfg this pic it's just great".

A fourth follower encouraged the influencer as they commented, "Queeeen", earning a few likes from other fans that agreed.

This post was shared just a few days after her last pic on March 21 that showed her posing teasingly in front of a wide, floor-length mirror. She wore a pair of blue skinny jeans and a white fitted long-sleeved crop top that highlighted her curved figure and belly-button piercing.