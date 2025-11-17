HDB Dragon Boat Athlete Dies After Sudden Illness at Singapore Regatta Waterfest

A 49-year-old employee of the Housing and Development Board (HDB), who was a member of the HDB's dragon boat team, passed away on Sunday, November 16, following a race at the Singapore Sports Hub's Water Sports Centre in Kallang.

HDB said that the man was sleeping when he passed out after competing in the morning race, which was a part of the Singapore Regatta Waterfest.

"He was transported to the hospital for medical attention, where he later passed on after unsuccessful resuscitation attempts by the emergency crew," HDB told CNA.

"Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and our own colleagues who are grieving this sudden loss. We are in close contact with the family and are providing them our fullest support and assistance during this difficult time."

The police said that they were informed about a case of unnatural death involving a man at Tan Tock Seng Hospital at around 12.20 pm.

According to the Singapore Police Force, the man was declared dead at the hospital after being brought there unconscious.

Police stated that no foul play is suspected based on preliminary investigations, but they added that further inquiries are still being conducted.

In a joint statement, the Singapore Dragon Boat Association and Kallang Alive Sport Management, the organizers of the Singapore Regatta Waterfest, stated that the man was taken to the hospital after receiving immediate on-site medical assistance after he reported feeling ill.

"As organisers, Kallang Alive Sport Management and the Singapore Dragon Boat Association are working closely with the relevant authorities to provide further assistance if needed," they said, as quoted by CNA.

"We are deeply saddened by the incident, and our thoughts are with the family during this difficult time."

The website of Singapore Sports Hub reported that nearly 4,000 competitors competed in 25 categories during this year's annual Singapore Regatta Waterfest, which was held from Friday to Sunday. It is one of the largest dragon boating competitions in the nation.