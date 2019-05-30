Gone are the days when Breaking Bad and Game of Thrones ruled the IMDB's top-rated list. HBO's latest show, Chernobyl is something which everyone is talking about and for all the good reasons.

Fans from around the world are now glued to the televised portrayal of catastrophic explosion at the Chernobyl plant in Ukraine. The mini-series has a lot to offer and before you start binge watching it, there are several key aspects which you should know about the highest-rated TV series in history.

What Chernobyl miniseries is all about?

HBO's historical drama depicts the Chernobyl nuclear disaster of April 1986 and the unprecedented cleanup effort that followed by several NGO and government bodies.

On the fateful night of April 26, 1986, a nuclear accident occurred at No. 4 nuclear reactor at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant, near the city of Pripyat, in the north of the Ukrainian SSR. As per several reports, the gruesome accident happened during a late-night safety test simulating a power outage. During the testing, emergency safety and power-regulating systems were intentionally disabled.

After the explosion, the fire produced updrafts for about nine whole days before the government bodies were able to contain it.

From the explosion, the total number of casualties still remains a controversial issue. But several stated that over 130 servicemen were hospitalized with radiation syndrome, out of which 28 died within the next few months.

What this miniseries has covered about the Chernobyl nuclear disaster?

The five-part drama is the dramatized portrayal of the true story of the disaster in which several men and women sacrificed their lives to save entire Europe from an unimaginable disaster. HBO's miniseries focuses on the accident and reveals how and why the said incident happened in the first place. It also portrays several remarkable stories of everyone who was involved in it.

Chernobyl's cast and crew:

HBO's Chernobyl is created by Craig Mazin, who previously wrote Scary Movie series, Tha Hangover Part II and III, and The Huntsman: Winter's War. The miniseries is directed by Swedish director Johan Renck who is previously credited for directing several music videos and three episodes of Breaking Bad and one episode of The Walking Dead.

Chernobyl features an ensemble cast of Jared Harris, Stellan Skarsgård, Paul Ritter, Jessie Buckley, Adam Nagaitis, and Con O'Neill. The haunting music is composed by Hildur Guðnadóttir.

How to watch Chernobyl online?

If you are in the United States, then you can see the first four episodes of HBO. Indian audience can see all the released episodes on Hotstar.

The last and final episode of Chernobyl titled, "Vichnaya Pamyat" is set to release on June 3, 2019, in the United States and other territories.