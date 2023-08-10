Hawaii Wild Fire: 36 Dead as Blaze Burns Down Major Resort Town, Thousands of Tourists Evacuated

The death toll in the Hawaiian island of Maui has gone up to 36, according to the latest reports. The worst hit by the blaze was the resort town of Lahaina, where multiple people died and thousands have been evacuated.

Lahaina, which is the former capital of the historic Hawai kingdom, is the major tourist attraction in the US island, drawing more than two million travellers every year.

At least 11,400 tourists have been evacuated from West Maui to nearby islands, the Sky News reported. Winds of up to 85mph fuelled the blaze, cutting of the region's transport network and preventing firefighters from reaching the worst hit areas.

The blaze is still active in Lahaina, Pulehu and Upcountry, Maui mayor Richard Bissen Jr said. "Our main focus now is to save lives ... The gravity of losing any life is tragic. As we grieve with their families, we offer prayers for comfort in this inconsolable time," the mayor added.

Officials in Lahaina said more than 270 buildings have been damaged or destroyed. Aerial footage showed burned down houses and vehicles. "Basically, the whole Front Street of Lahaina, all the shops, the historical buildings, everything, has been burnt right to the ground," a helicopter pilot told Sky News.

Earlier on Wednesday, Hawaii's governor Sylvia Luke declared a state of emergency as the wild fire spread. She had asked people not to travel to West Maui, saying the region was not a "safe place to be".