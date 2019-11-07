No more animosity in the atmosphere as Selena Gomez and Bella Hadid are most likely on good terms with each other. The "Lose You to Love Me" singer had unfollowed Bella Hadid two years ago when she was dating the "Earned It" singer, The Weekend. However, currently, Selena Gomez has again started following the supermodel leaving no room for hate. Not only is she following Bella Hadid, but she has also been following her sister Gigi Hadid and most fans are wondering if the Cold War has ended between the stars. Both Bella and Selena have dated The Weekend and as speculated, this is the only reason for their hostility towards each other.

The "I Feel It Coming" singer and the Supermodel, Bella Hadid, were dating for a long time before they called it quits. According to an article published on Bazaar, the reason for their separation was "distance" and their schedules that were conflicting. The duo had been in an on-off kind of a relationship for years. A source while speaking to E! I August this year said, "They are in different places right now, physically and mentally. Bella is prepping for her fashion week commitments and Abel is working on his music and his upcoming acting debut." Bella Hadid has not followed Selena Gomez yet. The model had however liked a picture of the "Look At Her Now" singer that was taken during Met Gala.

The Weekend has had no chance of following or unfollowing his exes as he isn't on any social media platforms. Hadid and The Weekend's relationship was confirmed when they made their red carpet debut for Grammy Awards in 2016. The pair had split up in November 2016 after almost dating for a year and a half. When Selena and The Weekend started dating in 2017, a source claims that Bella was upset and even "pissed". The source explained, "Bella and Abel's split wasn't dramatic, but of course she's hurt and pissed that he's moved on so quickly with Selena."