Havana Syndrome: CIA Evacuates Intelligence Officer from Serbia Due the Mystery Attack

The report of one more Havana Syndrome attack on a CIA officer has emerged. This time it's from Serbia. The officer was evacuated from Serbia after suffering from the unexplained neurological attack.

The Wall Street Journal, citing current and former U.S. officials, reported that the incident in Serbia, which occurred in recent weeks, is the latest in a string of such incidents caused by an unknown source and affecting American diplomats and intelligence officers.

American Spies and Diplomats Affected by Havana Syndrome

The number of suspected cases is increasing and causing concern among intelligence officials, reported The Hill.

One of the latest cases of the Havana Syndrome was reported by a team member of CIA Director Bill Burns while he was undertaking a work trip to India.

Vice President Kamala Harris' departure for Vietnam was delayed by several hours after her office was informed of an anomalous health incident similar to that of the mysterious Havana syndrome.

Other prominent incidents over the course of this year have been found in China, Austria, Vietnam, Russia and some African countries.

Mysterious Neurological Attack

The mysterious illness was first reported in 2016 by diplomats from the United States embassy in Havana (Cuba).

While the cause of this mysterious illness is being investigated, victims who have Havana Syndrome hear a loud noise and feel an intense pressure or vibration in their head, dizziness and pain in their ear.

It's quite strange that some of the victims revealed they felt their symptoms stopped when they went to another room and returned when they went back to the same spot where they first experienced the symptoms. Some have even experienced chronic insomnia, headaches, and even brain damage.

Is the US Government Doing Anything to Address This Issue?

Advocates for those affected accuse the U.S. government of long failing to take the problem seriously or provide the necessary medical care and benefits, reported the Daily Mail.

On September 15, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin issued a memo to DoD employees to report any symptoms of the Havana Syndrome in an effort to get to the bottom of the mysterious illness.

Austin advised personnel who believe they have come down with Havana Syndrome to, 'Immediately remove yourself, coworkers, and/or family member from the area, and report the incident,' according to the memo, first reported on by the New York Times.

According to media reports, at least 200 cases across the government are now under investigation, up from several dozen last year. The National Security Council is leading the investigation.

U.S agencies have not yet established what causes the disease, with a number of theories being under consideration, including "directed" microwave energies and foreign attacks.