Hats Off to Ayushmann Khurrana & Amruta Fadnavis: Star Power for a Kachra-Free Mumbai Through Divyaj Foundation

In a city of endless energy and possibility, Mumbai grapples with one persistent issue waste. But where many see an unsolvable problem, Ayushmann Khurrana and Amruta Fadnavis, through the Divyaj Foundation, see an opportunity for transformation. Their star power, combined with a strong sense of civic responsibility, has now come together in a mission to make Mumbai kachra-free.

With Ayushmann Khurrana recently joining forces with the Amruta Fadnavis-helmed Divyaj Foundation, the momentum toward a cleaner Mumbai has intensified. Ayushmann, a beloved actor known for his socially conscious roles, and Amruta, a prominent figure in the social and sustainability space, are amplifying the message that change begins with every citizen.

Divyaj Foundation: A Catalyst for Change

Under Amruta Fadnavis's leadership, Divyaj Foundation has been a force for sustainability, launching several campaigns that address critical social and environmental issues. Now, with Ayushmann Khurrana joining the cause, the movement gains even more traction. Their campaign, #KachraFreeMumbai, is more than just a clean-up initiative it's a movement that aims to shift how Mumbaikars think about waste, encouraging responsibility, action, and sustainable living.

A Cleaner Mumbai Through Collective Action

Ayushmann and Amruta's involvement has ignited a groundswell of support across the city. Their message is simple yet powerful: Mumbai belongs to all of us, and it is our collective responsibility to keep it clean. Whether through public events, awareness drives, or community workshops, the #KachraFreeMumbai initiative is about mobilizing people from all walks of life to take small but significant actions.

The campaign focuses on practical, actionable steps such as waste segregation, recycling, and community clean-up drives that every citizen can take part in. But beyond the physical clean-up, the initiative addresses the need for a broader cultural shift toward sustainability.

Star Power with a Purpose

Ayushmann Khurrana's voice has always been a vehicle for social change, and his partnership with the Divyaj Foundation is no exception. As someone who connects with millions through his work, Ayushmann's involvement sends a strong message that this is a movement for everyone from celebrities to common citizens.

Amruta Fadnavis, with her extensive experience in public life and social work, has long championed causes that benefit society. Her leadership at Divyaj Foundation has been instrumental in shaping a vision for a cleaner, greener, and more sustainable Mumbai.

Building a Sustainable Future Together

With Divyaj Foundation's initiative, #KachraFreeMumbai, backed by these two dynamic leaders, Mumbai's journey toward becoming a waste-free city has begun. But the real power of this movement lies in its potential to inspire Mumbaikars to adopt sustainable practices in their daily lives.

As Ayushmann Khurrana and Amruta Fadnavis continue to lend their voices and efforts to the cause, it is clear that change is on the horizon. Through their combined efforts, they are not only leading a campaign but also creating a legacy of environmental responsibility that will benefit generations to come.

So, hats off to Ayushmann and Amruta for using their influence to drive real change, reminding us all that a cleaner, greener Mumbai is within reach pif we all play our part.