Entrepreneurship is living a few years of your life like most people won't so that you can spend the rest of your life like most people can't. This is the mentality of those who hate working under someone. A business setup is worth more challenging than it actually looks like. There is a financial investment, trust, faith, belief, risk, fear, and importantly leadership. An entrepreneur isn't just born like that. Hassan Mahmood is a self-made entrepreneur. And has worked extra hard and gained a lot of wealth and capital. He has done remarkable work in investments and entrepreneurship. He is considered the backbone of his family. He has already soared high into the sky, due to his achievements and is still trying his level best into making innovations and his ideas into practice.

A young boy, moving to the US from Lahore in 2001, getting his hopes high and knowing what he is supposed to do with his life, is extremely matured and amazing at his age. Hassan Mahmood completed his 8-year education from Kent County Middle and High School in the US. After completion of his education, he started supporting his father in their retail business. His family had been in this business for 40 years. He was already interested in investments and business. But he was a multitasking human, too. He was well aware of the retail business, but he tried innovating his ideas and strategies into it, and surprisingly it turned out with a good outcome. Apart from business ideas, his hobbies included dressing up and designing a variety of clothes. He always dreamt of setting up his own cloth brand. He is still fighting tooth and nail to get his dreams achieved.

For Hassan, Mahmood entrepreneurship is the tip of the Iceberg. All credits to his skills and qualities. He is a born leader- one could say. He is very interactive, curious, intuitive, and decisive. He has great adaptability and listening skills. He has used his skills in working with the Subway franchise in Delaware. His skills benefitted the overall profit of the branding. Apart from his contribution to working with this franchise, he never let go of his family retail business. He always tried his best to achieve more and more in everything he takes up. He is a farsighted human and already has visions of a much later time. His qualities have made him the sight of admiration. Today, his parents proudly boast about their son's achievements at parties and gatherings.

After so much success, Hassan Mahmood finally is ready to grab the opportunity of introducing his fashion brand. He is working hard for this setup and also supporting his family business. He has plans of expanding his family business in as many directions as he can! Apart from all these, he has master-plans for investments in commercial properties. He has a great vision and is using these skills to predict fashion styles and patterns. He is aware of the trending outfits and the cost of production. He is again working out of the box and getting some innovations into this new startup.