Has Lionel Messi Joined Manchester City? Rumors Surface After Barcelona Star's Contract Expires

As Lionel Messi's contract with FC Barcelona officially expires, the star footballer is now a free agent and is already in talks for a new deal.

Messi's deal with the Nou Camp expired at the end of June, just 12 months after the footballing star attempted to force a move away from the club. As he's out of the contract, looks like Messi is now ready to embrace a new club soon.

Reportedly, talks are said to be ongoing about a new deal. FC Barcelona Club president Joan Laporta claimed that "everything is on track" when it comes to keeping the six-time Ballon d'Or winner at Camp Nou. However, as of today, July 1st, the Argentina international is available on a free transfer.

Moreover, after Barcelona's final home game of the season, manager Ronald Koeman was hopeful that Messi would stay. "He has shown today it is impossible to play without him," Koeman said. However, Catalunya is confident that fresh terms will be thrashed out with Messi, who has spent his entire senior club career with the Blaugrana.

Messi becoming a free agent has caught the eyes of many other clubs. But the star footballer is still expected to continue at Camp Nou with a new deal. With the expiry of his contract with the Barcelona FC, Messi is a free agent for the first time in 17 years.

Lionel Messi's Best Goals

Barcelona Star Lionel Messi Wants to Join PSG?

Earlier, Messi, 34, was spotted wearing a PSG shirt on the cover of France Football leading to speculations that the legendary footballer is keen to join Paris Saint-Germain Football Club, according to reports. However, the Catalans will be keen on seening the Argentine rejoin Barcelona FC.

Messi Joining Manchester City Is Fake News

Soon after news of the expiry of Messi's Barcelona contract surfaced, a verified Twitter user teased Messi's fans by changing his username to Manchester City and then announced that Messi has joined the Manchester City club leaving millions of football fans completely stunned. However, that isn't true.

Messi's Outstanding Football Career With FC Barcelona

Lionel Messi has so far had an outstanding football career with FC Barcelona. The Barcelona star had won 35 titles in 17 seasons with the club playing a key role in helping the Spanish giants win major games including - the Champions League four times, the Spanish league ten times, the Copa del Rey seven times and the Spanish Super Cup eight times during his stint with the famous football club.