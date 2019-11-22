In case you were wondering if Kim Kardashian West has had the good fortune of recovering her stolen 20-carat diamond ring, you are in for bad news. The KKW Beauty mogul has sadly not got the ring back. And in case you are wondering if you were the only one to harbor concern for the lost ring, you are not.

Kim's diamond ring was stolen at gunpoint

Kim Kardashian addressed fans' confusion after she posed with a massive emerald-cut diamond in her latest KKW Fragrance ad for her diamonds collection. The ring looked very similar to her engagement ring, the Lorraine Schwartz one.

The ring was taken from her during a 2016 robbery in Paris. Kim was held up at gunpoint during the Paris Fashion Week when robbers entered her hotel room and stole the ring among $10 million in jewels.

The ring was valued at $4 million

Her 20-carat emerald-cut ring was reportedly valued at $4 million and was never recovered, even after the robbers were caught. Looking at her pictures, fans initially thought Kim had regained possession of the missing "second" engagement ring, but the 39-year-old explained the gem was just a loaner.

"I borrowed all the jewellery from Lorraine Schwartz. It was nice to borrow it all and it was nice to give it back to her," she said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. Kim said she turned to Schwartz, who also designed her first engagement ring for husband Kanye West because he "always knows the cut and everything that I really wanted." Meanwhile, following Kim's robbery, a source told PEOPLE that she and husband Kanye got round-the-clock security guards for her entire family.