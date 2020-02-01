During the Harvey Weinstein rape and sex assault trial which was taking place at the Manhattan Supreme courtroom on Friday one of the accusers, former actress Jessica Mann said that the producer's male genitalia looked "deformed" and she empathized with him initially.

She also revealed that the movie mogul had to inject his member with erection medication in order to perform sexually, which he did. Prior to the sexual assault. "The first time I saw him fully naked, I felt, I thought he was deformed and intersex," said Mann to the Manhattan Supreme Court during the trial.

Jessica Mann testifies in court against Weinstein

The actress revealed that she became acquainted with the Hollywood mogul at a party in the Hollywood Hills in late 2012 and 2013 and went on to say that it seemed like his private parts seemed as though they have been burned and it was hard to identify his 'testicles'.

"He has extreme scarring that I didn't know if maybe he was a burn victim. He does not have testicles and it appears like he has a vagina," she concluded during the trial. Upon hearing this, Weinstein simply shrugged at the testimony of Mann.

Mann addressed another incident from 2013

The actress addressed another incident that occurred in March 2013 at the Doubletree Hotel in Midtown Manhattan during which she was raped by Weinstein. She was supposed to meet Weinstein along with her agent, whom Mann was staying with at the hotel, over breakfast.

It was here the actress claims that Weinstein forced her to enter his room that he had booked and proceeded to rape her. "I was undressed and he stood over me until I was completely naked and he told me to lay down on the bed," she told the court, adding that Weinstein took a trip to the bathroom in the meantime.

"Then he came out naked and he got on top of me and that's when he put himself inside me, his penis inside me," she informed the court. Weinstein is charged in the rape incident that allegedly occurred on March 18, 2013.