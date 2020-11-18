Harvey Weinstein is witnessing a 101-degree F fever and was placed in isolation as doctors have suspected he contracted coronavirus or COVID-19 as per reports. The sources of the law and enforcement opened up about the state of his health to TMZ on Tuesday stating that he is doing 'very poorly'.

They stated that the movie mogul has displayed symptoms of the novel coronavirus and was placed in isolation for 72 hours as he awaits the results of the test. If the test comes back positive then he will get transferred to the hospital at the Wende Correctional Facility, which is a maximum-security prison located on the east of Buffalo, BNew York, where he is serving a sentence for 23 years.

Harvey Weinstein and COVID-19

Weinstein is suffering from a series of health problems that can put him at risk of a severe case of the disease. A source told TMZ, "It should come as no surprise that Mr. Weinstein has numerous maladies and conditions including a heart condition, high blood pressure, and spinal stenosis. We are working with the NYSDOCCS and the excellent team at Wende CF to ensure Mr. Weinstein receives the proper medical attention he needs."

In spring, there were many reports that he had contracted the virus but it was not officially confirmed. Michael Powers, head of the New York State corrections officers union, said that Weinstein tested positive in mid-March. But his spokesman Juda Engelmayer refused the claim. Arthur Aidala, one of Weinstein's lawyers confirmed Engelmayer's statement, saying, "I don't know the exact status of his medical condition, but when I speak with him he sounds fine."

Weinstein got transferred to Wende Correctional from Rikers Island in March. His attorney Donna Rotunno suggested that he is going to die in prison. He is not at all in good health and if he contracts the virus then it is going to be tough for him to survive.