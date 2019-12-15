British singer Harry Styles ate cod sperm to avoid answering a mortifying question about his past relationship with American television personality/model Kendall Jenner. The former One Direction star appeared on the American TV show The Late Late Show With James Corden, and played Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts with the model.

During the game, the two grilled each other, while deciding whether to answer the question or eat things like Bull penis, salmon smoothies and water scorpion.

Kim Kardashian's sister asked: "What songs on your last album were about me?"

Upon hearing this, the 25-year-old singer covered his face with hands and replied: "Oh god"

Without further delay, he immediately tucked a napkin in his collar and grabbed a plate to dig into the cod sperm rather than answer the question. After taking a look at the dish, he said: "So I'd say track uh um ..." before continuing to pick at his plate.

"Just don't look at it," the 24-year-old model offered empathy.

Styles joked sarcastically: "Oh yeah, that fixes everything, just don't look at it!"

"To spit or to swallow, that is the question," he said, before spitting it out. Styles then added: "That really carries an aftertaste!"

Kendall Jenner and Harry Styles' love life

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and Styles were first linked in November 2014 when they were spotted having a dinner date at Craig's restaurant in West Hollywood. However, they split after dating for three months.

During an interview with ET, Jenner talked about her dating life. She said: "It's not always easy, but I don't know, I just like to keep my private life private. I try my best, but at the same time, I try not to let being out with someone affect my everyday life. Like, if I want to go out and grab a smoothie with a friend who's a male, I'm not gonna let the paparazzi stop me from doing that and living my life and just being a normal person."

"I try to keep things as private as I can, but when it comes to a point, it's just not a big deal," she added.