English singer and songwriter Harry Styles who has been away from the limelight for a while is back with his new music video "Lights Up".

The 25-year-old singer has come back after a two-year gap which has taken the excitement of the fans to another level. The former One Direction member who had kept his fans waiting for quite some time has returned with a treat for them with his new song.

Styles began his career in music in the year 2010 which finally kicked off when he auditioned for 'The X Factor', which is a British singing competition. Though he was eliminated early, he went on to be a part of the band "One Direction".

His new single is beyond amazing and we can't stop playing it on loop. It is an excellent comeback song that is laced up with surprises for all the music lovers.

In the video, Styles can be seen singing about how he wonders who he is. The song which features Styles is rumoured to be the first single off Harry's upcoming music album.

In a recent interview in August, the 25-year-old singer spoke about his upcoming album and said that this album would be his "toughest" and "most soulful yet". He further went on to add that it will be "all about having sex and feeling sad".

Last year, Styles went on a much-awaited and demanding tour "Harry Styles Live on Tour" that started in March 2018 and came to an end on July 2018. His last Instagram post was on July 17 2018, which he posted after he finished his tour.

The 25-year-old songwriter was joined by the famous country singer Kacey Musgraves in the US and Canada. In South America and Mexico, he was accompanied by Leon Bridges and in Asia, he had the rock band 'Warpaint' by his side.

The tour was a highly anticipated one and it turned out to be equally successful. The tickets of his shows were also instantly sold out. Harry's self-titled debut album, "Harry Styles", was released in 2017.