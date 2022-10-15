Harry Potter's Hagrid Is No More; Robbie Coltrane Dies At The Age of 72

The actor who played the role of Hagrid in Harry Potter is no more. Robbie Coltrane died at the age of 72. He passed away in a hospital near Falkirk in Scotland.

His death was confirmed by his agent Belinda Wright. "For me personally I shall remember him as an abidingly loyal client. As well as being a wonderful actor, he was forensically intelligent, brilliantly witty and after 40 years of being proud to be called his agent, I shall miss him," she said.

Coltrane Died At A Hospital Near Falkirk in Scotland

The actor leaves behind his sister Annie Rae, his children Spencer and Alice and their mother Rhona Gemmell. "They would like to thank the medical staff at Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert for their care and diplomacy. Please respect Robbie's family's privacy at this distressing time," said Coltrane.

Coltrane Was Made An OBE In The 2006

His first screen credit was Waterloo Sunset, the Richard Eyre-directed Play for Today in 1979, in which he played opposite Queenie Watts's care-home escapee. Thereafter, he had small appearances in films and TV shows, including Flash Gordon, Are You Being Served?, according to The Guardian.

In the 2006's New Year's honours list, Coltrane was made an OBE for his services to drama. the Bafta Scotland Award was also given to the actor for his outstanding contribution to film in 2011.

Reactions poured in over the death of Coltrane. JK Rowling stated that she never know anyone remotely like Robbie again. "He was an incredible talent, a complete one-off, and I was beyond fortunate to know him, work with him and laugh my head off with him. I send my love and deepest condolences to his family, above all his children."

"Robbie was one of the funniest people I've met and used to keep us laughing constantly as kids on that set. I've especially fond memories of him keeping our spirits up on Prisoner of Azkaban, when we were all hiding from the torrential rain for hours in Hagrid's hut and he was telling stories and cracking jokes to keep morale up," said Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe.