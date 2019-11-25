Harry Morton, the founder of the Pink Taco restaurant chain, was found dead on Saturday, media reports said late Sunday. The 38-year-old was found unresponsive by his younger brother Matthew at his Beverly Hills home, a spokesperson with the Beverly Hills Police Department told PEOPLE.

While there is no confirmation on the cause of death, authorities said there was no evidence of foul play. An autopsy report is pending. TMZ was the first to report the news.

According to TMZ, Morton was pronounced dead by paramedics who arrived on the scene.

Morton comes from a family of restaurateurs. His father, Peter Morton, co-founded the Hard Rock Cafe, and his grandfather, Arnie Morton, founded Morton's Steakhouse. Morton was also the former owner of the Viper Room nightclub in West Hollywood, which Johnny Depp once was a co-owner of as well.

Morton founded Pink Taco in 1999 when he was 18 and it now has locations across the country, including in Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston, Las Vegas.

Morton was popular in the Hollywood industry and was romantically linked to numerous actresses, including Demi Moore, Lindsay Lohan, Paris Hilton, Britney Spears and Jennifer Aniston, according to PEOPLE.

Morton recently made headlines for purchasing the Elvis Presley estate in Beverly Hills for $25.5 million, according to the L.A. Times. The property was previously owned by Morton's father for about two years. The elder Morton sold the property back in 2014 for $14.5 million